ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For more than a decade Arlequanda Gates has made it her mission to help students succeed.

“I love motivating and encouraging students to be and do their best,” said Gates.

Ms. Gates is a fifth grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary School in Orangeburg. Right now, her students are learning how to convert measurements.

“I love to learn new things and new equations,” said Riley Peek.

Riley Peek and his classmates love math almost as much as they love their teacher.

“She’s my favorite teacher,” said Peyton McDonald. “She’s the teacher that if you have a bad day, she can always brighten your mood.”

Peyton McDonald wrote in to nominate her teacher because of her hard work in the classroom.

“I decided to write about Ms. Gates because she is a loving and caring person,” said McDonald. “She’s like a second mother to me.”

When we stopped by to surprise Ms. Gates as our News 19 Teacher of the Week, we saw firsthand the unique bond these students have with their favorite teacher.

“She’s a really good role model,” said Tyleah Owens. “I love Ms. Gates, because she gives me tough love.”

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.