CAYCE, S.C. — For Bryant Stewart, showing your work is just as important as finding the correct answer.

“Will they be able to do it in a different situation?” said Stewart. “If you can show your work in one situation, than you can probably do it in another situation."

As a sixth-grade math teacher at R.H. Fulmer Middle School in Lexington District Two, Stewart has found a way to inspire and instill confidence in his students.

“If we have a math problem that everyone is confused with, he will walk us through it step-by-step,” said Deuce Nimmo. “He’s always willing to help us and will make it funny.”

To his students, Mr. Stewart is a comedic genius.

“He does a joke of the day at end of class every day,” said Weslen McDowell. “He always has a funny joke.”

When we stopped by to surprise Mr. Stewart as the News 19 Teacher of the Week, we walked into a world where students are reminded daily to do the right thing.

“Don’t do anything that you probably wouldn’t or shouldn’t do to anyone else,” said Deuce Nimmo.

For Mr. Stewart education is personal. Stewart went to R.H. Fulmer Middle School and now teaches with some of the very people who set him up for success as an educator.

"I'm a product of my family and the teachers that helped become who I am today," said Stewart. "I have a lot of people to thank that are still at this school."

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.