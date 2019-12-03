IRMO, S.C. — Carianne Chapman says she always knew she wanted to work in education.

“Both of my parents are teachers, so it’s always been a part of my life,” said Chapman. “Being a teacher means that you get to see children’s lives change every day."

Chapman has been teaching at Irmo Elementary School for the past seven years. Her third grade students say she’s a great teacher, because she’s kind to everyone and even if you make a mistake, she always knows how to fix it.

“She makes it easy on us, but not to easy,” said Cannon Costner. “We can learn and it’s not that hard.”

Right now, Cannon and his classmates are learning how to identify the theme in different types of literature. These are skills Mrs. Chapman says her students can use in their everyday lives.

“They are able to learn so much from the characters,” said Chapman. I want the kids to go home excited about what they’ve learned and excited about school.”

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.