COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than a decade Kristina Dial has been motivating young people to do their best in the classroom.

“Out of all my teachers that I’ve had over the years, she’s one of the best,” said Paris Asmonds.

Mrs. Dial is a fifth grade teacher at North Springs Elementary School in Richland District Two. Her students use technology every day and for them, it’s a way to foster their creativity.

“She’s a fun, educated teacher,” said Cameron Gambrell. “If you need help with your homework, she does one-on-one tutoring.”

Mrs. Dial says she always knew she wanted to be an educator because of her own personal experiences.

“When I was younger, reading was difficult for me,” said Dial. “I don’t want my students to ever think that they can’t do something.”

To help make learning more inviting, her classroom has many comforts of home.

“We don’t have to just sit at our desk,” said Ainsley Ropel. “We can find a soft spot that makes you comfortable, like you’re at your house.”

The Midlands mother who nominated Mrs. Dial as the News 19 Teacher of the Week, says she provides security for students and motivates them to put forth their best.

“She makes sure your child is taken care of mentally and physically,” said Tyrone Gambrell. “She shows love to all of her students and you can see the love the children have for her.”

