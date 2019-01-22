WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than a decade Krystal Toole has been teaching little ones how to read.

“She’s nice,” said Alayah Waldhour. “She’s sweet and she teaches us everything we need to know.”

Mrs. Toole has a special way of connecting with her students. As a teacher, she uses several different strategies to help her students become better readers.

“I just get to know them and their families,” said Toole. “If they have a sporting activity I try to find time to watch them play.”

These first graders at Saluda River Academy for the Arts in West Columbia are learning how to become “the boss” at reading.

“If you have trouble with a word, you actually try to do a strategy with the word,” said Ramona Villines.

Mrs. Toole says she wants to instill a love for reading in her students, which in return helps boost their confidence.

“We want them to read here (school) and want them to read at home,” said Toole. “The more they read, the more confident and successful they will become as adults.”

