COLUMBIA, S.C. — For first graders at Killian Elementary School in Richland District Two, every day is a new adventure.

“Sometimes we do games and we read,” said Kaylee Williams. “I like it because it’s super fun.”

As a teacher, Taylor Thigpen uses different tools and methods to help her students reach their full academic potential.

“Technology has definitely been beneficial in helping me stay connected with parents,” said Thigpen.

A parent nominated Mrs. Thigpen to be the News 19 Teacher of the week, because of her ability to keep parents informed through the ClassDojo App.

“When I first became a parent, I realized how much I loved getting feedback on my child,” said Thigpen. “I know other parents need that feedback on their children.”

Whether it’s a video or picture, Mrs. Thigpen says keeping parents involved is a win-win for all.

