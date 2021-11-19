No charges to be filed in alleged incident at Richland 2 school, sheriff says

Sheriff Leon Lott announces that no charges will be filed against the Richland Two school administrator who was accused of sexual misconduct.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces that no charges will be filed against the Richland Two elementary school administrator who was accused earlier this week of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Richland County Sheriff's Office said, "After an intense investigation which included interviewing multiple witnesses and the individuals involved, as well as reviewing surveillance video from school cameras, investigators determined that the incident did not occur as described by the child and that the administrator did not do anything improper."

The Richland Two school employee was put on administrative leave while an investigation into the claims brought by parents of the child began on Monday, Nov. 15.

The parent spoke of the allegations during a public participation portion of a Richland Two board meeting Tuesday night.

“As parents, we want to believe that our kids are always truthful with us, but sometimes it turns out that’s not the case,” Sheriff Lott said. “However, we have a duty to make sure that any allegations are fully and completely investigated so that appropriate action can be taken when warranted.”