Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College offering free tuition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College student Mondrae Fields says his dream of becoming an anesthesiologist is one step closer after OC Tech announced it is offering free tuition for students.

"I have time to invest in my education more," Fields said. "I can buy things that I need, like stethoscopes or a lab kit."

"The free tuition comes in the form of those students who qualify for PELL; that's where those funds are applied first," explained Dr. Walt Tobin, OC Tech's president. "We have three scholarships funded by the state: lottery tuition assistance, workforce scholarships and grants, and SC Wins are used to offset the tuition for those students."

To be eligible for the free tuition, you must:

Be a South Carolina resident;

Have a 2.0 GPA;

Take six credit hours;

Be in the career and technical programs; and

Apply by August 12th.

Now THAT'S super news! Apply online at http://ow.ly/3YMp50FJKkF or call 803.535.1234 to make an appointment with...

OC Tech's president says offering free tuition to eligible students reduces the burden of finding a job in Orangeburg and Calhoun County's employment sectors: health care and advanced manufacturing.

"Not only are we providing free tuition to students, but we're also hopefully preparing a large number of our students who are graduating to go into the world of work," said Dr. Tobin.

"As a nursing student, all my time goes into studying," Fields said. "We really don't have time for anything, especially work. The free tuition will help a lot in paying for college. We appreciate it. All of my classmates, we're talking about getting free tuition this semester."