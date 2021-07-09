Lecture portions of classes at Orangeburg Tech to go virtual due to COVID-19

School's president says laboratory and clinical classes will continue to meet face to face.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Due to the growing positive Covid cases across the state, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is transitioning the lecture portion of all courses to virtual from September 7th until September 17th.

"We decided since we were coming off Labor Day weekend, and the assumption people would be gathered around loved ones, and with the risk of exposures, it's not a good combination for folks returning to the campus when you add those two things together," explained Dr. Walt Tobin, Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech's President.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech's president says laboratory and clinical classes will continue to meet; it's just the lecture portion that will be shifted.

"Students will still come together on campus in small groups because we set those labs up and be able to participate in the hands-on portion of the course," said Dr. Tobin.

The safety of faculty, staff, students and visitors of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College continues to be a top... Posted by Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Dr. Tobin says the college will remain open. However, in-person student services will be through appointment.

He goes on to say the institution will be monitoring the cases in Orangeburg, Calhoun, and surrounding counties during the 10-day span to make a determination moving forward.

DHEC data shows from August 23rd to September 5th, Calhoun County has reported 100 positive Covid-19 cases and Orangeburg County has more than 1,152.

"We will also be monitoring the students, faculty, staff who have tested positive or who could potentially be exposed as well," said Dr. Tobin.