x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Education

Orangeburg schools will extend virtual learning though January

Orangeburg County School District officials say virus activity is too high across all indicators and its impact on teachers and staff members is "startling."

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County public schools will continue virtual learning through the end of January, according to officials. 

Orangeburg County School District administration and principals made the decision Thursday to extend 100% virtual learning through the remainder of the month.

While they had hoped to transition back to a hybrid learning model on January 19, Orangeburg County School District officials say COVID-19 activity is high across all indicators throughout the community and the "impact from illnesses and required quarantines among our teachers and staff members is startling." 

RELATED: Orangeburg County School District faces challenges related to COVID-19

RELATED: Orangeburg schools to go 100 percent virtual through the holidays

However, athletic competition will resume next week, with extensive safety protocols in place. "Our commitment to ensuring opportunities for all students, including student athletes, many of which are being considered for athletic scholarships, must continue," officials said in a statement Thursday. 

To minimize potential exposure to student athletes, coaches and other employees, officials say games and matches will be held without spectators and will be streamed live to high schools’ websites using existing equipment.

RELATED: Orangeburg County School District won't participate in DHEC's rapid testing, district says

Distribution of meals to students will continue via bus routes on Fridays. Pickup will not be available at schools for these meals.

“We certainly understand the challenges that families, especially working parents, are facing as a result of the pandemic’s continued impact on our community and schools,” Orangeburg’s Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Please know that our goal is to return to a more traditional educational model for students and families who would prefer that model as quickly as it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

RELATED: Orangeburg County School District raises new flags of unity