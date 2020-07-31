Options available for Midlands school districts starting the year

As of Thursday, 11 Midlands school districts have had their plans approved by the South Carolina Department of Education.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School districts across the Midlands are taking different approaches when it comes to how students will learn to start the year.

There's been debate for months whether or not school districts should have in-person learning or not. Some folks believe schools should stick with virtual learning until the number of coronavirus cases go down.

School districts are now in the process of sending their plans to the South Carolina Department of Education for approval.

News 19 has gathered a list of what school districts in the Midland say their plan is at the moment.

Calhoun County Schools

The school district has two options available. One will be a hybrid model with two days of face to face instruction for all students. The other option available will be learning virtually. The district's first day will be August 17th. Their plan has been approved by the state. The South Carolina Department of Education said on their website, "Plan approval is contingent upon the district offering an in-person option no later than September 14, 2020." Here's a look at their plan.

Clarendon School District 1

News 19 has not been able to see Clarendon School District 1's plan at this time.

Clarendon School District 2

The school district said in a statement on their website they plan to start the school year completely virtual. They are waiting to hear back from the South Carolina Department of Education if their plan will be approved.

Clarendon School District 3

The district has several options available. This includes five-day in-person, a hybrid or blended and fully-remote learning. The five-day in-person option would be for students in 4k through 2nd grade. The hybrid or blended schedule would be available for 3rd to 12th graders. The virtual option is available for 5k to 12th graders. Clarendon School District 3 is waiting to hear back to see if their plan is approved or not.

Fairfield County School District

Fairfield County plans on starting their year with a "Modified Virtual model where students will predominately receive instruction virtually." They hope to later transition to a "Modified Traditional model" where students will be able to come to school but practice social distancing.They are waiting to hear back from the state department of education to see if their plan is approved.

FCSD Families... Let us know your intent! pic.twitter.com/b9cLHoqjPs — FCSD (@TeamFairfieldSC) July 30, 2020

Kershaw County School District

The school district has five-day in-person, hybrid or blended schedule and all virtual options in their plan. All of these options will be available for all students. Their official first day will be September 8th. Click here for a closer look at their plan.

Lee County School District

News 19 has not been able to see the plan for the Lee County School District at this time.

Lexington School District One

The school district plans to have a hybrid option of two days of face to face instruction and a fully virtual option. They hope to transition to a five-day in-person schedule starting September 28th if it is safe to do so. The state department of education approved their plans. The official start date for the district will be August 31st. The state department of education approved their plan. Click here for Lexington School District One's plan.

Lexington School District Two

Lexington School District Two has two options available for students. This includes a hybrid model with two days of face to face instruction and a fully virtual option. The district's first day of the year will be August 31st. The South Carolina Department of Education approved their plan. Click here for more info.

Lexington School District Three

The school district has several options available for students. Those in kindergarten to 5th grade will have the option to go to in-person classes for five days a week. 6th through 12th graders will be able to participate in a hybrid schedule with two days of in-person class. The full virtual option will be available for all students. Their official start date is August 31st. Their plan has been approved the state department of education. For more information on Lexington School District Three's plan, click here.

Lexington School District Four

Lexington School District Four had their plan approved by the state department of education. There will be two options available. One will be a hybrid schedule including two days of face to face learning. The other option will be completely virtual. The district's official start date will be August 17th. Here's a closer look of their school plan.

Lexington-Richland Five School District

Their will be a hybrid model of two days of face to face instruction and a fully virtual model available for students. The South Carolina Department of Education approved their plan. Lexington-Richland Five School District's first official day will be September 8th. Click here for their school plan.

School District of Newberry County

The School District of Newberry County will have two options available for the start of the school year. This includes a hybrid model with two days of in-person learning and a fully virtual option. The district's first day will be August 24th. The state department of education approved their plan. Here's a closer look at their plan.

Orangeburg County School District

Orangeburg County School District plans to have a virtual option. Their will be a five-day in-person option available beginning September 14th. The official first day for kindergarten and 8th graders will be August 24th. 9th through 12th graders will start August 31st. The South Carolina Department of Education approved their plan. For Orangeburg County School District's plan, click here.

Richland One School District

Richland One has two options available. This includes a fully virtual option and a phased approach. The district decided all students will start virtually and students who are a part of the phased program will come to in-person class when it is safe to do so. The school district is waiting to see if their plan is approved or not. The district's first day will be August 31st. Click here for more info.

Richland Two School District

The school district will start the school year off virtually. There will also be a hybrid in-person schedule available once the district decides it's safe to do so. Richland Two School District's official start day will be August 31st. The district is waiting to see if their plan is approved. For a closer look at their plan, click here.

Saluda County School District

The school district has two options available for students. This includes a hybrid model for two days of in-person learning. There is also a fully virtual option. The district's start date is August 31st. The South Carolina Department of Education approved their plan. For more information, click here.

Sumter County School District

Sumter County School District plans to start their school year virtually. The district will re-evaluate their plan every 30 days as the pandemic continues. They could then transition to a hybrid model if they feel it's safe to do so. They are waiting to hear back from the state department of education if their plan is approved or not. For a look at their plan, click here.