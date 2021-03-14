Orangeburg students: Earn a high school diploma and an associate degree without cost at Orangeburg Advance College

A maximum of 25 high school students will be accepted in new program, a partnership between Orangeburg County School District, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Beginning Monday, March 15, eighth grade students enrolled in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) may submit an application to attend Orangeburg Advanced College (OAC). The program, a partnership between OCSD and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, is a character intensive, innovative program for accepted students in grades 9-12, who, upon successful completion, will earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree without cost to the student or family.

Targeting highly motivated students, this educational opportunity is open to any eighth grader who is a currently enrolled in OCSD or who plans to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, has successfully completed (or is enrolled in) Algebra I and/or English 1, has the academic discipline to pursue post-secondary coursework while in high school, and has an interest in the program’s initial focuses of Arts and Science. Through a competitive application process, a maximum of 25 students will be selected for the program.

The Application will go live on the school district’s website, www.ocsdsc.org, at 9:00 a.m. Monday. Printed copies will also be available at each middle school and at the District Office.

As part of the application process, interested students must submit the following:

the completed comprehensive application form

a copy of the student's current grades and courses

a 250-word essay

two recommendations from education professionals. The recommendations can be from a school administrator (Principal or Assistant Principal), school counselor, and/or teacher.

Whether transitioning from private school, home school, or one of Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) middle schools, all application materials are due by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Current OCSD students may submit their Application Packet to their school counselor.