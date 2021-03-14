Orangeburg students: Earn a high school diploma and an associate degree without cost at Orangeburg Advance College

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Beginning Monday, March 15, eighth grade students enrolled in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) may submit an application to attend Orangeburg Advanced College (OAC). The program, a partnership between OCSD and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, is a character intensive, innovative program for accepted students in grades 9-12, who, upon successful completion, will earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree without cost to the student or family.
Targeting highly motivated students, this educational opportunity is open to any eighth grader who is a currently enrolled in OCSD or who plans to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, has successfully completed (or is enrolled in) Algebra I and/or English 1, has the academic discipline to pursue post-secondary coursework while in high school, and has an interest in the program’s initial focuses of Arts and Science. Through a competitive application process, a maximum of 25 students will be selected for the program.
The Application will go live on the school district’s website, www.ocsdsc.org, at 9:00 a.m. Monday. Printed copies will also be available at each middle school and at the District Office.
As part of the application process, interested students must submit the following:
- the completed comprehensive application form
- a copy of the student's current grades and courses
- a 250-word essay
- two recommendations from education professionals. The recommendations can be from a school administrator (Principal or Assistant Principal), school counselor, and/or teacher.
Whether transitioning from private school, home school, or one of Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) middle schools, all application materials are due by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
Current OCSD students may submit their Application Packet to their school counselor.
Students not currently enrolled in OCSD must submit their Application Packet via hand-delivery or mail (postmarked on or before March 26, 2021) to the Attention of Dr. Veronica Scott, Director of Secondary Schools, OCSD’s District Office located at 102 Founder’s Court, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29118.