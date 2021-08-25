Student mask wearing being tracked by Orangeburg School District

The school district superintendent says they're tracking the number of kids wearing masks to help make parents feel comfortable about sending their kids to school.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Schools have been operating for two weeks.

The school district keeps track of how many students in each school are and are not wearing masks.

"If the majority of my students and parents are deciding to wear a mask, then there is no need for me to seek our board's permission of a mask mandate," said Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District's Superintendent.

The school district superintendent says they're tracking the number of kids wearing masks to help make parents feel comfortable when sending their children to school.

"The intent was to do it for the first two weeks of school," explained Dr. Foster. "We put out our data last Friday, and then we will gather it again this coming Friday. But also, if we had other schools with low percentages, and they saw other schools were making that option, then maybe they'll join in as one."

The Orangeburg County School District doesn't require students or staff to wear a mask.

However, they are asking the administration at each school to send them daily reports on how many students aren't masking up.

Dr. Foster says he will decide to continue this effort after this week. He says the data collected will help with decision-making.

Last week's numbers show out of 10,377 students enrolled, only 976 students were without a mask. Meaning over 90 percent were wearing a face covering.