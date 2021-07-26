Orangeburg County School District outlines school year plans

Orangeburg County students will be returning to the classrooms on August 16th.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With just under a month before the 2021-2022 school year starts for Orangeburg County, there is new COVID-19 guidance from the school district. However, some parents have some COVID safety concerns before teachers and staff welcome the kids back.

"Especially the little ones," said Rosa Jones, an Orangeburg resident. "It's going to be hard for them to keep their mask on and interact with each other."

Jones is an Orangeburg grandmother whose 10-year-old attends Mellichamp Elementary School. She says she's worried about people contracting and spreading the virus and if the school district will accommodate student's potential academic gap after spending roughly 15 months learning online.

"If some of the kids have to repeat a grade and if they are not up to speed, then the school district needs to work out a situation where that can be handled," said Jones. "Everybody needs to come together, put something together, and work more with the children."

Orangeburg County School District plans to return to five-day-a-week face-to-face instruction, with fewer than five percent of students enrolled in Orangeburg Online.

Face coverings will be required and must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained. However, parents or guardians will have the option to opt their kids out of wearing a face covering, except for when riding the school bus. Opt-out forms are available at the schools and must be completed yearly by the student's parent or guardian.

The school district is also encouraging all eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated employees are exempt from face-covering requirements if they show proof of being vaccinated and complete the opt-out form.

In the school district's revised back-to-school plan, leadership says they will follow and adhere to public health recommendations to reduce the spread of the virus. Custodial staff will sanitize common workspaces, high traffic areas, and frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Each student will use their own supplies as much as possible and disinfect any shared items after each use.