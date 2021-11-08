Orangeburg County school leaders surprise top five teachers and support staff of the year

On Friday, there's going to be a big celebration to announce the winners.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County School District leaders traveled to 10 locations on Wednesday to surprise the top five teachers and support staff of the year.

"My heart just started beating, and I was like, wow," said LaToya Glen, Marshall Elementary School's Instructional Coach. "I think that was all that was going through my mind. This is another opportunity to serve."

"It's very humbling, and I'm very humbled," said Lois Preast, Orangeburg County School District Technology Department IT System Analyst.

On Friday, there's going to be a big celebration to announce the winner for both categories. The event planner, Loretta Gaston-Washington, says it's to show all employees are family after the three districts consolidated into one.

"It speaks volumes to us," said Gaston-Waston, Orangeburg County School District's Director of Classified Personnel. "It shows that they take pride in their work, and they appreciate being recognized by the district for doing a great job."

Before the district selects winners, the nominees shared their secret of success.

We are out and about this morning, surprising our TOP 5 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.... Who will be next?! pic.twitter.com/TlbS676kaM — OCSD (@ocsdsc) August 11, 2021

"I definitely care about the whole child," said Faye Thompson, a third-grade teacher for Whittaker Elementary School. "I know it's much more than just educating them. I feel like our teachers strive for doing the job and making sure we are serving our children."

"Doing the talk," said Preast. "Not just talk, but actually, walk the walk while providing that Chick-fil-A service."

"If you see something or don't, be a visionary," Glen said. "Say, if we don't have this yet, we can. What do we need to do to put this in place."