Bus drivers from all over Orangeburg County are saying they're not getting the right amount of pay, and they're angry at the school district. Meanwhile, News 19 is hearing from some parents that their children don't have a way to get home from school.

Over 50 bus drivers made their way to the district administration building Monday to voice their concerns. According to the drivers some have not been receiving the right amount in their pay checks since June, some say they have missing paychecks while others say they haven't been receiving pay at all.

"I bring $1200 after taxes but this last pay period I brought in under $500," said one driver. I'm behind two months on my bills, and I don't know what to tell these people. They don't want to hear this mess. We all have an income and a living to make. We choose make this our profession to make sure we can take care of the kids we transport, but we have a family, too."

"I'm behind in my rent, I have a car note I have insurance I haven't paid my insurance, I got to renew my insurance but I don't have the money to do that because I'm not making it," a driver told News19.

The drivers say they still haven't been given an exact reason as to why this is happening, but the district is meeting with all drivers individually.

Drivers say until everyone gets paid, they're sticking together. "I chose not to drive today to stand with my colleagues so we can be heard as one."

Another meeting between all drivers and the superintendent is scheduled to happen at Lake Marion Tuesday. T

News 19 reached out to the school district to find out why the drivers have not been paid. It has not yet responded to our request for a comment. The South Carolina Department of Education said late Monday afternoon it had reached out to the district to offer support, and News19 has also contacted the governor's office.