Orangeburg schools to transition to 5-day in-person learning April 19

Beginning Monday, April 19, Orangeburg County schools will transition to five-day in-person instruction for all students, with the exception of those who have elected to continue learning virtually throughout the remainder of the semester through Orangeburg Online.

Schools will dismiss students two hours early on Fridays to enable Student Meal Distribution services to continue for virtual learners and allow teachers and staff time for planning, professional development, and collaboration.

Student meal pickup will also be available at each school campus.