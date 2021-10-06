Orangeburg County School district kicks off Summer Extravaganza

For some kids, this was the first time they have been in school since the start of the pandemic.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County School District is kicking off its 'Summer Extravaganza.'

It's a brand-new interactive summer program addressing certain academic needs kids may lack because of the pandemic.

"Many of these students have not been in school for 15 months," said Dr. Andress Carter-Simms, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction. "For some of them, we could hear them say this was their first time being in a school."

"We will pretty much get a chance to see where the kids are and how large is the gap that we need to fill the upcoming school year," said Yeckisha Clarke-Mitchell, 1st-grade teacher, Sheridan.

Clarke-Mitchell has been teaching first grade at Sheridan Elementary for three years. She says the four-week program is not only for students to get back on track, but teachers are using the opportunity to get readjusted back in the classrooms.

"My goal is to do the most I can for the students," explained Clarke-Mitchell. "Also, help them with simple things like letter sounds so they can know learning is fun, and they don't want to be anywhere else but school."

To commemorate the first day, the five elementary schools hosting camps had a pep rally for the students. Some of the students say it was a chance to see friends they haven't seen in a while.