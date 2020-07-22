Over 100,000 mobile hotspots, internet services going to SC families

Agencies hope to distribute these connection services through December 2020 to help children who will be going back to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and the South Carolina Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education (CHE) have started the process to distribute mobile hotspots and monthly internet to at least 100,000 South Carolina households.

According to the release, the agencies hope to distribute these services through December 2020 to help children who will be going back to school.

School districts and educational institutions have until August 5 to return orders for these hotspots.

According to the release, priority is being given to those districts that have been identified by the South Carolina Department of Education as having a poverty rate greater than or equal to 86 percent.

According to the agencies, the ORS has worked with wireless providers to secure up to 200,000 hotspots for South Carolina in anticipation of demand.

Each hotspot will have security installed in compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA). Schools will have the ability to block or unblock sites.

Depending on the student's need, wired internet may be available as well.