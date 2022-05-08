Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time

Going to school for the first time can be an exciting experience for most children, but it can be an even bigger deal to those sending them off for the first time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program.

More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.

"This is when we put our teaching as parents to the test," said mother of two, Brittany Matthews.

Like several other parents, Mattews is a little nervous about sending her son to school for the first time.

"I think she'll be fine, but I know I'll definitely have a moment, especially after I drop her off," said mom, Marquita Blaylock.

Fathers like, Vincent Gallman are even feeling those first day flutters as well.

"That's my little princess you know, and I took her to pre-school every day, and I would get to tell her that she's beautiful and smart before she left," Gallman explained. "Now, I'm working night shift and now I don't get to go with her in the mornings."

No matter how these parents feel, Georgia Mjartan with First 5 says little ones have to start somewhere.

"It can be really scary for parents to send their kids off, but kindergarten is so important for their development and will help turn them into amazing adults some day," Mjartan said.

The First 5 organization helps put on Coundown to Kindergarten every year, to explain the importance of early childhood education, and help ease parent stress.