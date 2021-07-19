Top pediatrics group says kids should wear masks

American Academy of Pediatrics says all students over the age of two should wear a mask.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — American Academy of Pediatrics have announced all students should wear masks at school this fall, that includes those who are fully vaccinated.

As students across the nation prepare to go back to school in a few weeks, COVID-19 recommendations are being made on how to return to classroom safety.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says all students older than two and all school staff should wear masks.

The agency also suggests schools should require COVID-19 vaccination for in-person learning and get proof of vaccinations from students and staff, however, that won't happen in South Carolina.

South Carolina state's school are prevented by law from requiring masks, thanks to a proviso put into this year's budget.

South Carolina Department of Education spokesperson, Ryan Brown said, "Since this is state law, there will not be any changes despite what public health recommendations may be put forth from various agencies and organizations."

The state's health agency, DHEC, said they, "Strongly recommend mask-wearing for individuals who have not been fully vaccinated and are still recommending hand washing and other safety protocols for all residents."

Mother of two, Katie Free of Columbia says her child will continue to wear a mask till they are old enough to get vaccinated.

"I have one child that is vaccinated because she is the right age and one that is not because she is too young," said Free. "You really do need to protect the most vulnerable including the little children."