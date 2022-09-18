Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

The school will be open at set times for picking up supplies and food.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.

Repairs, according to Dominion Energy, won't be complete until sometime on Monday afternoon, the school district said.

The plan for Monday is for neither students nor employees to report on Monday with an "asynchronous e-learning day" planned instead. The school district said both employees and parents will get an email later Sunday night with additional details. A text message will follow.