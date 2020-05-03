COLUMBIA, S.C. — Read Across America Week kicked off on Monday, March 2 as many groups and communities celebrated Dr. Seuss Day.

Although the week is organized by the National Education Association, schools across the country participate in a variety of events encouraging kids to pick up a good book, and show them the fun you can have when reading.

On Thursday, Leslie Tetreault, Children and Teen Department Manager with Richland Library stopped by News 19 to share a few tips on how to raise a reader.

"Reading aloud to your child is the single most important activity to ensure that he is not only ready to read when he goes to school, but interested in books, learning, and reading for the rest of his life," said Tetreault.