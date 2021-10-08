Applications for Adult Education Programs now open

Registration has opened for Adult Education programs in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Palmetto State students heading back to school, adults are also able to register for Adult Education programs to help them finish high school and advance their education.

"There is an adult education program in every school district throughout our state," said Christy Henderson, Director of the Lexington District 2 and 4 Adult Education Program. "We started off 40 years ago in a one-room school house, and now we have a nice facility at the community Adult Education Center that houses the Adult Education Program." Henderson said the Lexington center allows the district to have up to 700 students inside the building.

The program is meant for adults to finish high school and advance their education in Math, Science, History, and Language Arts.

"Adult Education serves adults ages 17 and up who didn't, for whatever reason, finish high school," Henderson said. "We have GED program, a diploma program that would help students earn a high school credential. We also have English as a Second Language program."

The Lexington program has a registration fee of $25. Henderson said the fee convers all the expenses for supplies people will need for their program.

"The fee pays for all the books and materials the student may need. It also covers the software program that we recommend," Henderson said. "Also, for those GED students, it will cover, upon a teacher's recommendation, the cost of the GED test."

In South Carolina, the GED test costs $37.50 per subject, and $150 for all subjects.

Doctor Marva Coates is the coordinator for the Richland School District 1 program. She said funding for the adult education program in the district is through a federal act.

"Adult education falls under the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act," Dr. Coates said. "We are also governed by the State Department of Education's —Office of Adult Education, so that we do have funds that we can provide classes in the community. We will be more than happy to assist you any way that we can. Our main goal is that we reach everyone who needs educational assistance."

In Richland 1, the program is free to adults, but they may have to pay for their GED test, depending if they pass other exams and receive a GED Scholarship.

Adult Education Programs:

Fairfield County: Click HERE.

Lee County: Click HERE.

Lexington 1: Click HERE.

Lexington 2 & 4: Click HERE.

Lexington 3: Click HERE.

Lex-Rich 5: Click HERE.

Newberry County: Click HERE.

Orangeburg/Calhoun Counties: Click HERE.

Kershaw County: Click HERE.

Richland 1: Click HERE.

Richland 2: Click HERE.

Saluda County: Click HERE.