Education

Retired teacher gives advice to first-time homeschoolers

One former teacher says it's important to give yourself and your child some grace, and it's good to remind yourself that you've been teaching them since day one.

IOWA, USA — As this unprecedented upcoming school year approaches, some parents are preparing for something they may never have thought they'd do: homeschooling their kids.

So how the heck do you do it?

One retired teacher offered two tips for teaching:

  1. Give yourself and your child some grace.  Remember, you've been teaching them since they day they were born.
  2. Google is your best friend, but people can be a big help too.

"When I first started my teaching career, I had my endorsements in reading and social studies, so when i had to teach math and science it was terrifying," former fifth-grade teacher Rochelle Douglas said.  

"So I Google'd, talked to other teachers, talked to other people, and I viewed myself as a student just as much as I did a teacher, and went on that journey with my students."

