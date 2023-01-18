Parents react to departure of Richland Two superintendent

After months of ups and downs for the district, board members and Davis agreed on his exit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local leaders and parents are speaking on the dysfunction that led to the resignation of Richland Two Superintendent.

On Tuesday night, after hours of meeting, the board and Davis agreed that he would step away from the position. This comes after months of controversy within the district.

Chrishonna Sutton is the mother of four Richland Two students. She's been following drama with the school district for months but wasn't expecting the departure of Davis to come before his term was over.

"For some reason, the board members, some of the board members didn't like him, so I started following what was going on, started asking other parents around me and they were saying they weren't happy with the school district, and there really hasn't been a change or any good progress."

Sutton says all of the dysfunction takes away from the role of the district so she's hoping good things will come from the decision.

"When you see dysfunction like that, it's hard to really pay attention to what the goals are for the school district and the schools in the district," Sutton said. "I think people need to take themselves out of these positions and remember you're in these positions to help children."

According to Richland County Councilman Don Weaver, Davis' exit has been a year in the making, with the district plagued by several issues. Weaver spoke to News19 about some of the concerns he had heard about.

"The way the board has been communicating with the public, I think some folks felt like the superintendent should've had a little bit more say in that issue," Weaver said. "But in his defense, it is a hard job. When the board loses faith in the top man, in this case the superintendent, it's just time to move on."

News19 reached out to the school district and the board for comment. Board Chair Lindsay Agostini said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn Franklin will temporarily step in to take care of duties while the board searches for a replacement.