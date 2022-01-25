Richland Two changing teacher sick day policy

If approved, any teacher who had 102 days under the old system would be paid the difference at the end of the school year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At its meeting on Tuesday, Richland School District Two addressed several items, including the teacher sick day policy, classes that are taught and developmental projects.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board discussed updating the district's model policy to exclude anthropology, which is the study of human characteristics and their evolution over time.

According to the district, anthropology has never been taught in the district and is not required by state law.

The district is also looking to update their teacher sick day policy. As of right now, the district allows teachers to accrue 102 sick days, but they want to lower that number to 90. If approved, any teacher who had 102 days under the old system would be paid the difference at the end of the school year.

“This change may be considered a retention strategy for employees who remain with the district long term,” a staff member at the meeting said.

The board will vote on both these items at the next agenda meeting.

The district also received an update on several developmental projects including the complete re-build of E.L. Wright Middle School and the new Forest Lake Elementary School.

The district says construction is on schedule. "We are working with our team to make sure we control as much of those costs as we can.”

However, they say they’re working to keep labor costs down as supply and demand push prices up.