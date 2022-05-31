Richland Two votes to increase local property taxes

In a special called meeting on Tuesday, the Richland Two school board voted to approve increasing the local millage rate from 7% to 18.5%.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County School District Two school board held a special called budget meeting on Tuesday to talk about funding for the upcoming school year, and what they will need from Richland County to make their dollars stretch.

"Richland says we need to get this to them by their June 7 meeting, so we need to come together and make a decision," said district Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Harry Miley.

The district voted Tuesday to extend the current budget until June 30 to grant more time for local and state-wide decisions.

Richland Two, like many across the Midlands, is still waiting for the Senate and House to come to a decision about state education funding so they can know how big their deficit will be.

However, as Richland County works finish up their budget for next year, they are pressing the school district for a request for how much funding the schools will need.

"The decisions we are making here are to make sure we are trying effectively to cover ourselves if those 27 members of the Richland delegation are not able to sway those 127 in the house to vote in our favor," said school board Secretary, Amelia McKie.

At Tuesday's meeting the board passed a request for an 18.5% millage increase to Richland County in a 4-3 vote.

The millage increase would raise property taxes for local businesses and secondary homes to give the district an additional $6.16 million for the upcoming budget.

According to Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, a business that has a property value of $100,000, would be paying $9 more a month in property taxes with the addition of the 18.5% millage increase.

"I can only imagine that it will be passed on to the consumer and with the state of our nation and economy right now this is something I cannot support."

The school district is now waiting for a decision from Richland County on the millage rate to see if they can finish working on next school year's budget.