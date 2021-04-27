Richland One virtual job fair Saturday

District seeks to hire certified teachers, staff for Summer Learning Academy during May 1 virtual job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County School District One is looking to fill 50 positions this Saturday at a job fair.

The district says the jobs are in its Summer Learning Academy, the district's academic and STEM program for pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students,

The event, set for May 1, will be held virtually. Interested certified teachers, instructional assistants and media specialists can complete the online form to schedule an interview for the May Day event.

Important points to know:

interviews will be scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1

full-time and part-time positions are available throughout the district's 10 elementary schools

work weeks are Monday through Thursday from June 21 through July 30. Fridays off.

flexible schedules available for qualified candidates

$1,000 to $2,500 incentive pay available to employees who meet established attendance requirements and to teachers whose students meet established growth targets.