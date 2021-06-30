Richland School District 2 ends mask mandates

On Tuesday, the Richland School District Two announced they are ending their mask mandate on July 1st.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Richland County School District Two board members voted to end the mask mandate starting Thursday, July 1st.

According to the school district: "Effective July 1 per South Carolina State Budget Proviso 1.108, students and employees are not required to wear face coverings at schools and district facilities."

The district administration proposed this change when discussing the Policy ADD - Face Covering at the June 29 board meeting.

The district still encourages the wearing of face coverings, especially for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Face coverings are still required for public transportation, including school busses per the Presidential Executive Order.