Richland One needs male volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're a man with some time to spare to help students in Richland County, Richland School District One has a volunteer job for you.

Officials with Richland One say they are looking for volunteers for a new initiative designed to place more positive male role models on school campuses and "help staff empower, inspire and encourage students to achieve their full potential."

R1 CHAMPS (Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts) volunteers will provide an additional adult presence and an “extra set of eyes” on campuses during the school day. They will greet students at the beginning of the day and assist staff during dismissal; monitor the halls during class changes and help ensure that students report to their classes on time; and assist staff during school assemblies and special events. Volunteers will wear R1 CHAMPS shirts that identify them to students, staff and visitors.

“The goal of R1 CHAMPS is to give students even more positive influences as a part of their school day. Seeing community volunteers support positive school climate and culture speaks volumes regarding the impact of ‘the village!’” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

Officials say R1 CHAMPS is open to any adult male who wants to volunteer their time to serve Richland One schools.

Volunteers must complete a Richland One volunteer application and undergo a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) background check and a Department of Social Services (DSS) Child Abuse Registry check.

R1 CHAMPS volunteers will receive orientation and training before they start volunteering in the schools.

The district has has scheduled a series of information sessions about the R1 CHAMPS initiative for prospective volunteers. Laptops will be available at the information sessions so attendees can complete the volunteer application on site.

The information sessions are as follows:

Monday, December 12 in St. Andrews Middle School’s media center (1231 Bluefield Drive, Columbia, SC 29210) from 6-7 p.m.





Wednesday, December 14 in Lower Richland High School’s media center (2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, SC 29061) from 6-7 p.m.





Thursday, December 15 at W.G. Sanders Middle School’s media center (3455 Pine Belt Road, Columbia, SC 29204) from 6-7 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating in R1 CHAMPS is asked to complete a form which includes registration for the information sessions.