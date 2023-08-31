Columbia Water main break causes school closing, affects surrounding neighborhoods

All other Richland One schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start Thursday, August 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Richland School District One school seems to have suffered some damage overnight and will be closed today. Burton-Pack Elementary, at 111 Garden Dr., will not hold classes on Thursday, Aug. 31, due to a water outage. Students and teachers should not report to school.

All other Richland One schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Buses will pick up students two hours later than their normal pickup times (for example, If a student is usually picked up at the bus stop at 6:50 a.m., the student will be picked up Thursday at 8:50 a.m.). Breakfast will not be served on Thursday due to the delayed start, but students will be served lunch.