Education

Columbia Water main break causes school closing, affects surrounding neighborhoods

All other Richland One schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start Thursday, August 31
Credit: Columbia Water

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Richland School District One school seems to have suffered some damage overnight and will be closed today. Burton-Pack Elementary, at 111 Garden Dr., will not hold classes on Thursday, Aug. 31, due to a water outage. Students and teachers should not report to school.

All other Richland One schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

Buses will pick up students two hours later than their normal pickup times (for example, If a student is usually picked up at the bus stop at 6:50 a.m., the student will be picked up Thursday at 8:50 a.m.). Breakfast will not be served on Thursday due to the delayed start, but students will be served lunch.

Columbia Water says the outage affecting Burton Pack is due to a 24-inch water main break and also impacts the Belvedere, Cushman Road, and Highland Park areas. The agency is actively working to restore water to the area.

