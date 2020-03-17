COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials with Richland School District One say the district will expand its efforts to provide meals to more students and families while schools are closed because of the coronavirus starting Wednesday, March 18.

In addition to adding four more meal distribution sites, Richland One will use school buses to deliver meals to neighborhoods throughout the district.

In an effort to be more efficient and save time, starting Thursday, March 19 families will receive two meals (breakfast and lunch) at the same time.

Here’s how it will work:

Wednesday, March 18/ School Meal Distribution Sites

Breakfast pickup 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the following schools:

A.C. Flora High

Caughman Road Elementary

Rosewood Elementary

Forest Heights Elementary

Hyatt Park Elementary

Lower Richland High

Southeast Middle

Eau Claire High

John P. Thomas Elementary

Carver-Lyon Elementary

St. Andrews Middle

NOTE: Webber Elementary will no longer serve as a distribution site.

Lunch pick-up from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at sites listed above (with the exception of Webber). In addition to lunch, students will also receive a breakfast they can eat on Thursday morning.

Starting Thursday, March 19 through March 31

**At School Meal Distribution Sites**

Breakfast and lunch pickup (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Families will receive two meals – lunch, as well as breakfast for the following morning. There will no longer be two separate pickup times at the distribution sites.

Starting Wednesday, March 18 through March 31

**School Bus Meal Drop-off Locations**

Breakfast and lunch delivery (starting at 11 a.m.): District school buses will deliver two meals – lunch, as well as breakfast for the following morning – to 21 sites throughout the district. Refer to the chart for specific drop off times and location addresses.