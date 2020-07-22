Richland One families can enroll in phased or fully virtual school years

Both plans, virtual and phased, will begin virtually on August 31.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland One School District is giving families options when returning to school in the fall.

According to the district, families can choose to enroll in their year-long virtual program or choose the phased approach model. The district plans to begin classes virtually on August 31.

Those who enroll in the year-long virtual program will follow the district calendar, and follow the schedule of a standard school day.

The phased approach will begin virtually until Richland County moves from high risk to medium risk for COVID-19. From there, the district said it will transition to a hybrid model. In the hybrid phase, students will attend classes virtually and in-person depending on their 'cohort.'

Only once the area moves to “low risk category” of COVID-19 will they transition to fully in-person.

According to the district, those who don't register for the year-long virtual program by July 30 will automatically be enrolled in the phased learning option.