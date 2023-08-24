Richland One gives update on construction of early learning center

The new learning center would be for pre-K children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon gave an update on the construction of the district's new early learning center during the August 22 school board meeting.

There has been a bit of confusion surrounding the Vince Ford Early Learning Center that is being constructed near the intersection of Caughman and Rawlinston roads in lower Richland County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the center on February 15.

Witherspoon said the district was originally told by the county that they would need to change their zoning request, but the county has now determined the district will be able to move forward with the project as originally intended.

During the meeting, drawings and diagrams of the project were shared with the public, showing that concerns about traffic in the area are being addressed. The center will be located across from Caughman Road Park and Tennis Center and, once completed, is expected to be 71,000 square feet and serve more than 300 students, ranging from ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Along with classrooms and play areas, the center will include a state-of-the-art media center a family clinic, a dental room, a food pantry, a student café, a family engagement room and professional development rooms.

Board Chair Cheryl Harris compared this process to the situation involving the construction of the multi-purpose field at Dreher High School. "I'm glad to see constituents following up and seeing that we do what we say we're going to do," she said.

No completion date has been set for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center.