Richland One to provide free meals to students through the summer

According to the district, they have been renewed to participate in the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program which will provide free meals through June 30.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County School District One will continue to provide free meals to students from January through the end of June.

According to the district, they have been renewed to participate in the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program, which will allow them to provide free meals through June 30.

Richland One families can pick up free meals for students from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at any of the following schools:

South Kilbourne Elementary School

Caughman Road Elementary School

Southeast Middle School

Lower Richland High School

Carver-Lyon Elementary School

Eau Claire High School

St. Andrews Middle School

The district will offer seven days' worth of breakfasts and lunches at no cost.

According to Richland One, parents do not have to sign up or apply for these meals.

If a parent or guardian is picking up the meals without their child, they must be pre-verified by the district or provide the child’s school ID, government-issued ID, passport or a copy of their child(ren)’s Power School information.

For more information and updates, go to the Richland One website, click 'Departments' then 'Nutrition Services.'