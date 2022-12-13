Richland One opens application period for magnet programs

Parents/guardians have until January 31 to complete process for students in the 2023-2024 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents and guardians of students in Richland County School District One have until January 31, 2023, if they wish to enroll their children in the district's magnet school programs for the 2023-2024 school year.

Richland One's magnet programs are available for grade levels pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and include Montessori programs, career magnets, language immersion programs, Medical Magnet Academy, Health Sciences Magnet, Richland One Middle College and virtual school programs for students in grades K-5 and 6-12. New aerospace and national defense-themed magnet programs will begin in August 2023.

Applications must be submitted through the Novus Choice portal.

Admission into the magnet program is based on successful completion of the application process, which may include attending an information session and meeting qualifying criteria. Some programs select participants using a computerized random selection process when there are more students and families interested in a particular magnet program than there are slots available.

All students who live in Richland One’s attendance zone are eligible for admission to the district’s magnet programs, unless the program is designated as one that is zoned for certain attendance areas. Upon acceptance, students must transfer to the school chosen through the Registrar’s Office. Transportation is provided for the district career and language immersion magnet programs, the Montessori elementary zoned programs and the Montessori middle school program. For all other choice programs, students must provide their own transportation.

Parents will be notified in February if their student is selected for the magnet program of their choice.