COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland One will hold its high school graduation ceremonies June 2-5 at the district’s football stadiums. Rain dates, if needed, will be June 8-9.

Officials say each graduating senior will receive two tickets for family members to attend. No other guests will be admitted into the stadiums.

Seniors will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Officials say social distancing and other health and safety protocols will be enforced.

The graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed and recorded.

“We appreciate the input that we received from members of the senior class, parents, staff and health care officials as we considered various options for our graduations,”

“Graduating from high school is one of life’s most important milestones, and we want to recognize and celebrate all of our graduates for their achievements," said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. "We believe we have come up with a plan that will allow us to do that and do it safely.”

Richland One’s high school graduation ceremonies will be held as follows:

Tuesday, June 2 – The Stadium at Lower Richland

Lower Richland High School – 8:00 a.m.

Richland One Middle College – 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 3 – Memorial Stadium

Dreher High School – 8:00 a.m.

A.C. Flora High School – 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, June 4 – Bolden Stadium

C.A. Johnson High School – 8:00 a.m.

Columbia High School – 11:00 a.m.

Friday, June 5 – The Stadium at W.J. Keenan

W.J. Keenan High School – 8:00 a.m.

Eau Claire High School – 11:00 a.m.

Graduating seniors from the Richland One Evening High School Program will participate in their home schools’ graduation ceremonies.

The district’s clear bag policy will be enforced at all of the stadiums.

Additional details – including arrival times for graduates, masks and other safety measures, and parking information – will be communicated to seniors and their families by their respective high schools. Graduation information that is applicable to all high schools will be posted on the district’s website (www.richlandone.org).