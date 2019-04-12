RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Dr. Robin Coletrain, principal at W.A. Perry Middle School, has been named the 2020 South Carolina Middle Level Principal of the Year.

The surprise announcement was made by Beth Phibbs, executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA), during an assembly in the school’s gym on Tuesday.

“She is an innovative leader who has built a culture of excellence at W.A. Perry which is rooted in compassion and collaboration,” Phibbs said.

Dr. Coletrain was one of two finalists statewide for the Middle Level Principal of the Year honor. According to SCASA, criteria used in the selection are set by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon, who helped to preserve the element of surprise by requesting the assembly to promote his Superintendent’s Book Club to students, said Dr. Coletrain is well deserving of the prestigious award.

“She is a great example of a school leader who inspires staff, students and parents to do their best at all times,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “She also works tirelessly to engage community partners to support the school’s mission of improving student outcomes.”

Dr. Coletrain has worked in Richland One for 18 years. She began her tenure as principal at W.A. Perry in August 2016. Dr. Coletrain says she is passionate about providing innovative solutions to the challenges students face to be competitive in the 21st century. Among its academic choices, W.A. Perry offers students a Medical Magnet Academy and other STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) courses.

“Team Perry, we can’t stop now, we won’t be stopped now, we have to continue going on. I believe the best is yet to come. This is just the beginning,” Dr. Coletrain said to her students and staff during the assembly. “Please remember, hard work does pay off. Keep pushing.”