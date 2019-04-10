RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On Thursday Richland One school bus drivers called WLTX to say they met with district officials to discuss pay issues.

The meeting came after some drivers in that district said they were not paid for the amount of hours they worked. Some drivers say this issue has been going on for years.

The district said after the meeting, they saw no problems on the road and students who ride the bus to school were picked up as scheduled.

Karen York, spokesperson for Richland One did confirm some bus drivers had a meeting with officials and confirmed that someone was asked to leave that meeting.

The district said after hearing personnel-related concerns, the staff met with them one-on-one since personnel matters are confidential.

York said the person asked to leave the meeting was a former employee. She said they were asked to leave because the meeting was for current employees.

WLTX also asked York about the pay concerns, she sent the following statement:

"A few bus drivers cited concerns about whether they are receiving the correct amount of pay. Now that those concerns have been brought to our attention, each case will be investigated and addressed. We will make sure that our bus drivers are compensated correctly."

One of the drivers we spoke to said she will continue to discuss concerns with the district.

WLTX will continue to follow this story.