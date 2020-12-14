Richland One to return to virtual learning after winter break

Superintendent cites rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, says move is for safety of students and staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, Richland School District One will return to virtual/remote learning after the winter break.

According to a message sent by Superintendent Craig Witherspoon to parents and staff of Richland One, e-learning will begin January 4 while administration continues to monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus data and staff availability in anticipation of a return to Phase 2 (Hybrid) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The important points are:

Richland One will move to eLearning Monday, January 4, 2021 through Friday, January 15, 2021.

Students will receive live virtual instruction.

Classroom assignments will remain the same during this time.

The district will observe the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Hybrid instruction tentatively will resume on Tuesday, January 19, with AA days on January 19 and January 20, and BB days on January 21 and January 22. There will not be a flex day the week of January 18.

Meal distribution information will be announced on the district’s website and social media. Parents also will receive notifications through the SchoolMessenger system.

The entire message can be read here.

Witherspoon thanked parents and staff for their flexibility and understanding during this transition, adding the adjustment allows the district to maintain a focus on the safety of students and staff.