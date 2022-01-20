Richland One schools go virtual due to possible wintry weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of South Carolina's largest school districts has announced plans to move to virtual learning on Friday due to the potential for hazardous road conditions brought on by a winter storm.
Richland One announced on Thursday that the potential for rain, sleet, and even snow could make the roads too much of a risk for those traveling to school on Friday.
Instead, the school district is implementing its "e-learning" day plan for students. It will also be a work-from-home day for Richland One employees.
All schools and administrative offices will also be closed and activities scheduled for Friday, including sports events, are canceled.
Breakfast and lunch will still be available for students in that it will be sent home with them on Thursday afternoon.