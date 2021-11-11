Richland One offering signing bonuses to retain teachers, qualified staff

Bonuses start at $1,000 for teachers with valid South Carolina teaching certificates.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County School District One in Columbia has begun offering signing bonuses for qualified teachers, staff and bus drivers in an effort to fill vacancies and retain those already employed.

Here are examples of available signing bonuses at Richland One:

Newly-hired certified math, science, special education and foreign language teachers can receive a $1,000 signing bonus if they hold a valid South Carolina teaching certificate or if they are eligible for one and they sign a contract early.

A $3,000 student-teacher stipend is offered to new hires who sign to work in the district for two years. Classified employees who decide to enter the teaching profession receive their regular salary while completing student-teaching requirements. The district also offers reimbursement for moving expenses for out-of-state applicants.

And for bus drivers:

New bus drivers with no experience can earn up to $1,500.

New bus drivers with experience and a commercial driver’s license (CDL) can earn up to $2,250.

New bus drivers with additional credentials can earn up to $3,000. The district also offers paid CDL training.

Starting pay for Richland One drivers is $16.08 per hour. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma (or GED) and pass rigorous South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) background checks.

Performance bonuses of $100 per month or up to $1,000 per year are available for bus drivers with perfect attendance and no at-fault accidents

Length of service awards are also available -- drivers with 0-3 years experience will receive $500 annually; 4-7 years experience receive $750; 8-10 years experience receive $1,000; 11-15 years experience receive $1,250; 16-20 years experience receive $1,500; and bus drivers with more than 20 years experience receive $2,000.

Any district staff member who refers someone who is hired as a bus driver and becomes CDL-qualified receives a $300 bonus.