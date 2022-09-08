SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One

Allegations of misspending in the district's P-card program come from parents in the school district

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One.

Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to investigate any possible misuse of the cards.

This request comes as Lexington-Richland School District 5 is currently undergoing an audit that found that purchase cards in the district were being misused, and an investigation into finances in Richland County School District Two.

In his letter to the governor, Wilson states "I have recently received many of the same kinds of complaints regarding Richland County School District One's use of purchase cards, or P-cards. I am thus writing to you now to ask for your help in calling for an Office of Inspector General investigation of Richland One's spending practices.

"As you know, the State P-Card Program is designed to eliminate the burdens and costs associated with traditional methods of' payment, thereby promoting government efficiency. However, there are those who seek to exploit this program and in doing so, possibly commit criminal acts."

Some of the allegations made by parents against Richland One officials include:

An internal audit by Richland One found 1,071 improper transactions totaling over $148,000 between January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Purchases included items from grocery stores, fast food restaurants, dry cleaners, florists, and civil, social, and fraternal groups.

Repeated prohibited purchases, including unallowable food and restaurant purchases by employees.

Transactions made without supporting documentation verifying the purchases were made for valid school/business purposes.

The Attorney General believes that these improprieties may not be limited to the school districts already undergoing audit or investigation but a sign of a systemwide problem.