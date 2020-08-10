Richland One will allow students in-person in phase two

The Richland One School District has released plans for phase two of their 'Reopening Schools Plan' which includes face-to-face learning

According to the School District, they have continued to monitor local health data to provide face-to-face student learning during COVID-19.

Given recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the improvement of the ratings in Richland County, the school district has released it's next phase in the plan.

The plan includes allowing some students back in-person. By the end of the month, Richland One is planning to begin Phase 2 of their hybrid model and allow students to attend in-person two days per week.

The plan is as follows:

Week of October 12: Some Students with Disabilities (SWDs) will begin going to school to receive services. The determination of which students will attend will be based on IEPs (Individualized Education Programs). Parents will be notified if their child is to attend.

Week of October 19: Students in pre-kindergarten through grade 2 will go to school for in-person instruction one day per week. Parents will be notified by their child's school of the day they will attend.

Week of October 26: All students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 will return to school, and we will begin Phase 2 (hybrid model) of our reopening plan. This means that all students will attend school two days per week. Parents will be notified by their child's school of the days they are scheduled to attend.

Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16 will be asynchronous learning days for students, according to the district. No eLearning/virtual classes will be held on those two days to allow teachers time to prepare for the upcoming Phase 2 transitions. Teachers will provide assignments for students so that practice and learning can continue.

According to the district, parents not comfortable with their child returning to school can complete the Virtual School Program application.

Parents who wish to transfer children from the Virtual School Program to the phase-in model should complete the Virtual School Program withdrawal form on the same site.

Parents will be notified regarding whether their child is accepted for the Virtual School Program or if their child’s transfer from the Virtual School Program to the phase-in model is approved.