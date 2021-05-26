Rosewood Elementary School teacher named Richland One's Teacher of the Year

Rosewood fifth-grade teacher Sally McCants who has taught in the district for 21 years, says she was inspired to become a teacher by her grandmother.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County School District One on Wednesday announced the district's Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon visited Rosewood Elementary and Hand Middle schools on May 26 to surprise the winners of the district’s highest employee awards, with flowers, balloons, plaques and $500 checks in hand.

Rosewood fifth-grade teacher Sally McCants was named Richland One’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

McCants, who has taught in the district for 21 years and comes from four generations of Richland One students, says she was inspired to become a teacher by her grandmother.

“My grandmother was a teacher at Dreher. She went to school at Rosewood, right here," McCants said. "This award just means that it has come full circle, that what she put inside of me, I can share with everyone else. I am so excited and honored.”

Hand instructional assistant Lisa Flores was named the district’s 2021-2022 Classified Employee of the Year.

At Hand, Flores does tutoring, translations and anything else that’s needed to assist ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) students and their teachers. She says she goes the extra mile for her students because she’s strongly committed to getting them ready for the future.

“One thing I like about being in ESOL is not only are you doing that — helping them with that transition of having to learn English — but also learning about everything else, too,” Flores said. “This is a great honor. This is my 26th year in Richland One. They’ve all been great years."

Finalists for 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year were Vanessa Bankhead, Brennen Elementary School; Laura Haverkamp, Dreher High School; Dr. Melany Rish, Carver-Lyon Elementary School; and Sara Suber, Meadowfield Elementary School