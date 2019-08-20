COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United Way of the Midlands is teaming up with Jackson Creek Elementary School to implement the 'Resilient Richland' pilot program. The school announced their partnership today in a press conference.

United Way created the movement to bring community awareness to childhood trauma.

"For some of these children, their academic challenges are rooted in the stress of poverty and in instability," says the president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, Sara Fawcett.

She says trauma and stress have long term effects on kids, which is why early intervention will help them in the long run.

"This is about the whole child, this is about a 360 degree approach to ensuring that children have the ability to be the best versions of themselves," says Richland School District Two Superintendent, Dr. Barron Davis.

The movement is guided by four pillars. Creating community awareness about trauma and its effects on kids, training professionals that work closely with kids, developing prevention plans for teachers, and forming resiliency teams.

"The teams will include a behavioral interventionist and a social worker based in the schools to support the students, families and staff here at Jackson Creek," Fawcett says.

The movement focuses around acknowledgement of trauma. Once this happens, then the children can get the help and support they need.

Jackson Creek Elementary Principle, Dr. Sabina Mosso-Taylor, is excited about the new program. Through this, teachers are able to teach their students, while behavioral specialists push in to provide any additional support needed.

"Typically in the past, if a child misbehaves or there's any problems, that child is sometimes pulled out [of class]. Now this provides the support necessary to give the tools, the strategies, and the skills necessary to build that resiliency in children so that we can keep them in the classrooms and give them the fullest education they deserve," she says.

Although the program is just a pilot with Jackson Creek Elementary, United Way says they hope to expand the program into other schools, hospitals, and community organizations.

Click here for upcoming youth and resiliency training sessions.