Richland 2 superintendent says he's 'doing well' after medical incident during board meeting

Dr. Baron Davis sent a statement to Richland District Two community expressing appreciation for their support and concern.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis says he is doing well after a medical incident that occurred during a board meeting on Tuesday, January 12.

In a statement sent to the District 2 community, Davis writes:

I am writing to personally share that I am doing well after a brief medical incident that occurred during the board meeting on January 11. As a precaution, I received medical aid and was cleared to go home after a very brief visit to the emergency room.

I feel it is important to share this news with all of you in an effort to be open and transparent. Also, I wanted to express my appreciation for the outpouring of support and concern shared by the Richland Two family.

Davis suffered the medical emergency during the meeting. The meeting was adjourned and EMS was called to the scene. At the time, Davis was reported to be alert and speaking.