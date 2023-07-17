Meet-and-greets for new principals of Richland District One schools are scheduled the week of July 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The new school year is only weeks away -- Richland School District One's first day of school is August 16!
Over the summer, many things have changed and there are some new principals throughout the district's schools. District administration wants parents and guardians to get to know who will be interacting with their children so there is a series of meet-and-greet opportunities scheduled this week at various schools within the district.
Here's the schedule:
Monday, July 17
- 5-6 p.m. Reynard Jefferson is the new principal at Watkins-Nance Elementary School. He previously served as an assistant principal at Annie Burnside Elementary School.
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Myah Woods is the new principal at Meadowfield Elementary School. She previously served as an assistant principal at John P. Thomas Elementary School.
Tuesday, July 18
- 5-6 p.m. Dr. Shevawn Rivers-Grant is the new principal at Gadsden Elementary School. She previously served as an assistant principal at Hyatt Park Elementary School.
- 6-7 p.m. Lawrence J. Eberlin, Jr. is the new principal at Dreher High School. He previously served as an assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School in Lexington-Richland Five.
Wednesday, July 19
- 5-6 p.m. David Thorpe is the new principal at Caughman Road Elementary School. He previously served as principal at Gadsden Elementary School
Thursday, July 20
- 5-6 p.m. Christopher G. Lyons is the new principal at Rosewood Elementary School. He previously served as an assistant principal at Oak Pointe Elementary School in Lexington-Richland Five.
- 5-6 p.m. Dr. Brenton Coe is the new principal at C.A. Johnson High School. He previously served as an assistant principal at Brookland-Cayce High School in Lexington Two.
- 6-7 p.m. Tiffany Ligon is the new principal at Brennen Elementary School. She previously served as an assistant principal at A.C. Moore Elementary School.
- 6-7 p.m. Dr. Gregory Pickett is the new principal at Heyward Gibbes Middle School. He previously served as an assistant principal at Alcorn Middle School.