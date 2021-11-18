Richland One parents can learn about Magnet Program during Dec. 9 virtual fair

School district to host online information forum about education opportunities in K-12 classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents of Richland School District One students will have an opportunity to learn more about the district's magnet programs during a Virtual Magnet Fair on December 9. Information about the magnet program will be distributed in advance to parents by school and district staff.

The online session, scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m., will be for parents to ask questions about the enhanced learning options available for children from pre-kindergarten to high school.

Magnet programs available at different levels include:

Pre-K through elementary: career awareness, Montessori and language immersion

Middle school: career exploration, medical and Montessori

High school: career preparation, health sciences, and the Richland Middle College and Virtual School programs.

Richland One students are assigned to schools according to where they live and may apply to enroll in a magnet program within the district through the choice program. All students who live in Richland One’s attendance zone are eligible for admission to magnet programs, unless the program is designated as one that is zoned for a specific attendance area.